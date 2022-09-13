Best drama series

Winner: "Succession" (HBO)

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

"Squid Game" (Netflix)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Severance" (Apple TV Plus)

Best comedy series

Winner: "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

Best limited series

Winner: "The White Lotus" (HBO)

"Inventing Anna" (Netflix)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

"Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

"Dopesick" (Hulu)

Best lead actress in a drama series

Winner: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Best lead actor in a drama series

Winner: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Best lead actress in a comedy series

Winner: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Best lead actor in a comedy series

Winner: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Best lead actress in a limited series or movie

Winner: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Best lead actor in a limited series or movie

Winner: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Winner: Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Winner: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Winner: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Winner: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Best television movie

Winner: "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers" (Disney Plus)

"Ray Donovan: The Movie" (Showtime)

"The Survivor" (HBO/HBO Max)

"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" (Roku Channel)

"Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon" (Paramount Plus)

Best variety talk series

Winner: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

"Late Night With Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Best competition program

Winner: "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" (Amazon Prime Video)

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"Nailed It" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Host for a reality or competition program

Winner: RuPaul ("RuPaul's Drag Race")

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness ("Queer Eye")

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman ("Making It")

Nicole Byer ("Nailed It!")

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank")

Padma Lakshmi ("Top Chef")

Drama guest actress

Winner: Lee You-mi ("Squid Game")

Hope Davis ("Succession")

Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show")

Martha Kelly ("Euphoria")

Sanaa Lathan ("Succession")

Harriet Walter ("Succession")

Drama guest actor

Winner: Colman Domingo ("Euphoria")

Adrien Brody ("Succession")

James Cromwell ("Succession")

Arian Moayed ("Succession")

Tom Pelphrey ("Ozark")

Alexander Skarsgård ("Succession")

Comedy guest actress

Winner: Laurie Metcalf ("Hacks")

Jane Adams ("Hacks")

Harriet Sansom Harris ("Hacks")

Jane Lynch ("Only Murders in the Building")

Kaitlin Olson ("Hacks")

Harriet Walter ("Ted Lasso")

Comedy guest actor

Winner: Nathan Lane ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jerrod Carmichael ("Saturday Night Live")

Bill Hader ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")

James Lance ("Ted Lasso")

Christopher McDonald ("Hacks")

Sam Richardson ("Ted Lasso")

Variety special (live)

Winner: "The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent"

"The 64th Annual Grammy Awards"

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'The Facts of Life' and 'Diff'rent Strokes'"

"The Oscars"

"Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!"

Variety special (prerecorded)

Winner: "Adele: One Night Only"

"Dave Chappelle: The Closer"

"Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts"

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special"

"One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga"