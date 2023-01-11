Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

FILM

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

Original Song: "Naatu Naatu," from "RRR," music by M.M. Keeravani.

TV

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

___

For more coverage of Hollywood's awards season, visit https://apnews.com/hub/awards-season