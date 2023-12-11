Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

The nominees for next year's Golden Globe Awards have been announced.

BEST DRAMA MOVIE

''Anatomy of a Fall''; ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; ''Maestro''; ''Oppenheimer''; ''Past Lives''; ''The Zone of Interest''

BEST MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

''Air'; American Fiction''; ''Barbie"; ''The Holdovers''; ''May December''; ''Poor Things''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA

Annette Bening, ''Nyad''; Lily Gladstone, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Sandra Huller, ''Anatomy of a Fall''; Greta Lee, ''Past Lives"; Carey Mulligan, ''Maestro''; Cailee Spaeny, ''Priscilla''

ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, ''Maestro''; Leonardo DiCaprio, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Colman Domingo, ''Rustin''; Barry Keoghan, ''Saltburn''; Cillian Murphy, ''Oppenheimer''; Andrew Scott, ''All of Us Strangers''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Fantasia Barrino, ''The Color Purple''; Jennifer Lawrence, ''No Hard Feelings''; Natalie Portman," May December"; Alma Poysti, ''Fallen Leaves'' Margot Robbie, ''Barbie''; Emma Stone, ''Poor Things''

ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Nicolas Cage, ''Dream Scenario''; Timothee Chalamet, ''Wonka''; Matt Damon, ''Air''; Paul Giamatti, ''The Holdovers''; Joaquin Phoenix, ''Beau Is Afraid''; Jeffrey Wright, ''American Fiction''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, ''Oppenheimer''; Danielle Brooks, ''The Color Purple''; Jodie Foster, ''Nyad''; Julianne Moore, ''May December''; Rosamund Pike, ''Saltburn''; Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ''The Holdovers''

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

William Dafoe, ''Poor Things,''; Robert DeNiro, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Robert Downey Jr., ''Oppenheimer''; Rya Gosling, ''Barbie''; Charles Melton, ''May December''; Mark Ruffalo, ''Poor Things''

ANIMATED FILM

"The Boy and the Heron"; ''Elemental''; ''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''; ''The Super Mario Bros. Movie''; ''Suzume''; ''Wish''

DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper, ''Maestro''; Greta Gerwig, ''Barbie''; Yorgos Lanthimos, ''Poor Things''; Christopher Nolan, ''Oppenheimer''; Martin Scorsese, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Celine Song, ''Past Lives.''

SCORE

''Poor Things''; ''Oppenheimer''; ''The Boy and the Heron''; ''Zone of Interest''; ''Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse''; ''Killers of the Flower Moon.''

ORIGINAL SONG

''Addicted to Romance'' from ''She Came to Me", music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen; ''Dance the Night'' from ''Barbie", music and lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin; ''I'm Just Ken'' from ''Barbie'', music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt; ''Peaches'' from ''The Super Mario Bros. Movie" music and lyrics Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker; ''Road to Freedom'' from ''Rustin", music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz; ''What Was I Made For?'' from "Barbie'', music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell.

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, ''Barbie''; Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"; Christopher Nolan, ''Oppenheimer''; Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Celine Song, ''Past Lives''; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, ''Anatomy of a Fall''

BEST MOTION PICTURE NON-ENGLISH

''Anatomy of a Fall" (France); ''Fallen Leaves" (Finland); ''Io Capitano'' (Italy); ''Past Lives'' (USA); ''Society of the Snow'' (Spain); ''The Zone of Interest'' (United Kingdom/USA)

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

''Barbie''; ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3''; 'John Wick: Chapter 4"; ''Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1''; ''Oppenheimer''; ''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''; ''The Super Mario Bros. Movie''; ''Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour''

TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES

''Succession''; ''1923''; ''The Last of Us''; ''The Morning Show''; ''The Diplomat''; ''The Crown''

TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES

''Ted Lasso''; ''Abbott Elementary''; ''The Bear''; ''Barry''; ''Only Murders in the Building''; ''Jury Duty''

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

All the Light We Cannot See''; ''Beef''; ''Daisy Jones & the Six''; '' ''Fargo''; ''Fellow Travelers″; ''Lessons in Chemistry''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Helen Mirren, ''1923''; Bella Ramsey, ''The Last of Us''; Keri Russell, ''The Diplomat''; Sarah Snook, ''Succession''; Imelda Staunton, ''The Crown''; Emma Stone, ''The Curse''

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Brian Cox, ''Succession''; Kieran Culkin, ''Succession''; Gary Oldman, ''Slow Horses''; Pedro Pascal, ''The Last of Us''; Jeremy Strong, ''Succession''; Dominic West, ''The Crown".

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''; Quinta Brunson, ''Abbott Elementary''; Ayo Edebiri, ''The Bear''; Elle Fanning, ''The Great''; Selena Gomez, ''Only Murders in the Building''; Natasha Lyonne, ''Poker Face.

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Bill Hader, ''Barry''; Steve Martin, ''Only Murders in the Building''; Jason Segel, ''Shrinking''; Martin Short, ''Only Murders in the Building''; Jason Sudeikis, ''Ted Lasso''; Jeremy Allen White, ''The Bear"

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riley Keough, ''Daisy Jones & The Six''; Brie Larson, ''Lessons in Chemistry''; Elizabeth Olsen, ''Love & Death''; Juno Temple, ''Fargo''; Rachel Weisz, ''Dead Ringers''; Ali Wong, ''Beef"

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer, ''Fellow Travelers''; Sam Claflin, ''Daisy Jones & The Six''; Jon Hamm, ''Fargo''; Woody Harrelson, ''White House Plumbers"; David Oyelowo, ''Lawmen: Bass Reeves''; Steven Yeun, ''The Beef"

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, ''The Crown''; Abby Elliott, ''The Bear''; Christina Ricci, ''Yellowjackets''; J. Smith-Cameron, ''Succession''; Meryl Streep, ''Only Murders in the Building''; Hannah Waddingham, ''Ted Lasso''

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Billy Crudup, ''The Morning Show''; Matthew Macfadyen, ''Succession''; James Marsden, ''Jury Duty''; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ''The Bear''; Alan Ruck, ''Succession''; Alexander Skarsgård, ''Succession"

STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL

Ricky Gervais, ''Armageddon''; Trevor Noah, ''Where Was I''; Chris Rock, ''Selective Outrage''; Amy Schumer, ''Emergency Contact''; Sarah Silverman, ''Someone You Love''; Wanda Sykes, ''I'm an Entertainer''