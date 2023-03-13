LOS ANGELES — Oscar winners announced Sunday:
Best picture: ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''
Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''
Best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale''
Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''
Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''
Original song: ''Naatu Naatu'' from ''RRR''
Film editing: ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''
Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''
Best animated feature: ''Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio''
International feature film: ''All Quiet on the Western Front'' (Germany)
Documentary feature: ''Navalny''
Live action short: ''An Irish Goodbye''
Cinematography: James Friend, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
Makeup and hairstyling: ''The Whale''
Costume design: ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever''
Documentary short: ''The Elephant Whisperers''
Animated short: ''The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse''
Production design: ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''
Visual Effects: ''Avatar: The Way of Water''
Original screenplay: ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''
Adapted screenplay: ''Women Talking''
Sound: ''Top Gun: Maverick''
