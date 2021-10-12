Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow has a season-ending toe injury that requires surgery, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not provided an update on Ragnow, a former Chanhassen High School standout.

The 25-year-old Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago after he snapped the ball off quarterback Jared Goff, who was approaching the line to communicate with linemen, and into the hands of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.

Ragnow — a 2018 first-round pick out of Arkansas who signed a $54 million, four-year extension in May, making him the NFL's highest-paid center — went on injured reserve last week and center Evan Brown made the first start of his three-year, four-team NFL career in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Ragnow's injury is one of many ailments that have taken some of the Lions' top players off the active roster.

The team placed receiver Quintez Cephus on injured reserve Tuesday and added receiver Javon McKinley to the practice squad to replace tight end Jared Pinkney. Cephus, who broke his collarbone after making a catch against the Vikings, leads the team with 13.6 yards per catch and is its only wide receiver averaging 40 yards receiving per game.

Ragnow and Cephus joined a long list of hurt players. Linebacker Romeo Okwara had a season-ending Achilles' tendon injury. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, left tackle Taylor Decker, rookie defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu and wide receiver Tyrell Williams are among the others on IR.

