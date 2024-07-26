ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley will miss the season with a significant injury, leaving United Football League sensation Jake Bates as the front-runner for the job, coach Dan Campbell said Friday.

Badgley was injured before practice Thursday and will require surgery. The Lions didn't disclose the nature of the injury. ESPN reported it was a torn hamstring.

''Feel awful for Badge, man,'' Campbell said. ''He worked his tail off to get ready for this season. He was having a good spring and was ready for camp and so — anyway, it's tough.''

Badgley had kicked for six NFL teams since 2018 before the Lions signed him to their practice squad a year ago. He was activated in December and went 4 for 4 on field goals over the last three regular-season games and 3 for 3 in the playoffs.

Campbell said the Lions would bring in other kickers to compete with Bates.

The 24-year-old Bates signed a two-year contract with the Lions in June. Playing for the Michigan Panthers last spring, he kicked a UFL-record 64-yard field goal in the season opener and finished the season 7 for 11 from 50 yards or longer, including 3 for 4 from 60-plus yards.

