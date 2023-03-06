Fresh off joining his longtime peers Earth, Wind & Fire in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie will now pair up with his fellow R&B/funk/pop legends on a summer co-headlining tour set to begin in St. Paul on Aug. 4.

Richie and EWF will kick off their Sing a Song All Night Long Tour — the name is a co-joining of some of their biggest hits — at Xcel Energy Center before 19 more dates confirmed in arenas across the country.

Tickets go on sale next Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options including a Citi cardmember access beginning Tuesday. Tour promoter Live Nation, whose dynamic-pricing policies have come under scrutiny from U.S. Congress, did not publicize prices for seats in the publicly owned arena.

Richie, 73, is returning to the road after an eventful 2022 that included his Rock Hall induction and winning the Icon Award at the American Music Awards — capping off a five-decade career that started in the EW&F-kindred '70s groove band the Commodores. The "Hello" and "Three Times a Lady" hitmaker last performed in town at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand in 2019.

Helmed by bassist Verdine White with singer Philip Bailey since the 2016 death of bandleader Maurice White, the Earth, Wind & Fire crew delivered a well-received set last summer at Mystic Lake Casino packed with 25 songs, including "September" and "Boogie Wonderland." The Chicago-reared band was inducted into the Rock Hall back in 2000.