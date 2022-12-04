Gift this ArticleAnyone can read, no subscription required
By
Anthony Soufflé
December 04, 2022 - 11:32 AM
These four lion cubs were bound for the exotic pet trade when they were born at breeding facilities in Ukraine. With the help of the International Fund for Animal Welfare and volunteers, they spent three weeks at Poland's Poznan Zoo before flying to Minnesota and their new forever home at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone. Check out our photo gallery of the cubs getting used to their new home here.