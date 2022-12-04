Lion cubs rescued from Ukraine come to Minnesota

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

These four lion cubs were bound for the exotic pet trade when they were born at breeding facilities in Ukraine. With the help of the International Fund for Animal Welfare and volunteers, they spent three weeks at Poland's Poznan Zoo before flying to Minnesota and their new forever home at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone. Check out our photo gallery of the cubs getting used to their new home here.