A 24-year-old Lino Lakes man previously arrested for the kidnapping and torture of another man last year has since been indicted on federal meth trafficking and gun charges.

Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, who also goes by Luis Antonio Gomez-Ruiz and "El Capo," allegedly severely injured a man after hours of torture that followed a drug debt dispute inside a Brooklyn Park home last December. According to charges, Chapa-Aguilera barricaded the victim in a crawlspace beneath the house.

The man, who escaped once Chapa-Aguilera left the home, suffered burns, broken ribs and a large laceration above his eye. His injuries required a blood transfusion.

Law enforcement seized meth from Chapa-Aguilera's home while executing a search warrant at his home soon after the alleged torture. Authorities captured him on Jan. 7 and found him in possession of a firearm.

He has a prior felony conviction in Anoka County for second-degree assault that bars him from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He is also now facing charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping in Hennepin County in connection with the December incident.

The federal indictment against Chapa-Aguilera handed down this month includes two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chapa-Aguilera is also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and brandishing a firearm during and relation to a drug trafficking crime for allegedly first threatening the man he tortured at gunpoint. The other gun charge is tied to an April 2021 traffic stop near Worthington.

Chapa-Aguilera entered a not guilty plea during his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday. He is scheduled for an Aug. 29 jury trial before Senior U.S. District Court Judge Joan Ericksen. Magistrate Judge Becky Thorson meanwhile ordered Chapa-Aguilera to remain jail as he awaits trial. A message was left seeking comment from his attorney.