LOS ANGELES — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The ''Mean Girls'' star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with ''Coming soon...'' written on it. The post was captioned ''We are blessed and excited!''

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan's representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's ''Falling for Christmas'' last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy ''Irish Wish.''