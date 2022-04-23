TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored first-period power-play goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday night.

Hedman became only the second defenseman in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season, joining Dan Boyle, who did it in 2006-07.

Kucherov finished with a goal and two assists, Steve Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton also scored for the Lightning. Brian Elliott made 19 saves.

Tampa Bay is three points ahead of the Boston Bruins in the race for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 earlier Saturday.

Nashville defensemen Roman Josi and Alexander Carrier scored power-play goals. Josi became the first NHL defenseman to reach the 90-point mark since Boston's Ray Bourque (91 in 1993-94). Saros allowed six goals on 30 shots before being replaced by David Rittich after Colton and Pat Maroon scored 31 seconds apart early in the third period. Rittich made eight saves.

Nashville began the night holding the first wild card in the Western Conference, two points ahead of the Dallas Stars, who hosted the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night, and four in front of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The first period was full of goals. Hedman beat Nashville goalie Juuse Saros just 1:51 into the game, and Cirelli beat Saros on a breakaway at 10:59 to make it 2-0.

Josi's goal, his 21st of the season, came with about three minutes left and cut the margin to 2-1. But Kucherov made it 3-1 when he beat Saros with a wrist shot with 20 seconds remaining for his 21st goal. Kucherov has five-game point streak and goal streak.

Carrier's third of the season at 10:42 of the second period made it 3-2, but Stamkos one-timed a feed from Kucherov past Saros at with six minutes left for a 4-2 lead.

Colton deflected Hedman's shot into the net at 1:37 of the third period, and Maroon celebrated his 34th birthday by scoring at 2:08.

