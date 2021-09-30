Life Time Fitness hopes to raise nearly $1 billion from an initial public offering of stock that it would use to repay long-term debts.

The Chanhassen-based health, fitness and wellness chain filed an initial registration statement for an IPO on Sept. 13 but did not disclose the number of shares it would offer or a price range for those shares.

In an amendment to that filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Life Time Fitness says it expects to sell 46.2 million shares at between $18 and $21. An offering at the top end of the range would be the largest IPO ever by a Minnesota public company.

Life Time Fitness was founded in 1992 by Bahram Akradi and it was a publicly traded company from 2004 to 2015 when Akradi and several investment firms took the company private again.

Akradi and those investors would return the company to the public stock markets with a successful offering. Following the offering, the company would still be considered a "controlled company," meaning Akradi and those investors would still own a majority of the stock.

Life Time now has 150 premium fitness centers across 29 states and Canada. In 2018, the company also expanded into co-working spaces, with its latest opening last week in downtown Minneapolis.

If the IPO prices at $21 a share, it would raise more money than Bloomington-based Bright Health did in its downsized IPO completed on June 23.

Bright Health raised $924 million by selling 51.4 million shares at $18 a share. It was the largest amount raised in an IPO from a Minnesota company. However, had it been priced at the proposed $20-to-$23 range, it would have raised in excess of $1 billion for the health insurance company.

If successful, Life Time would be the sixth Minnesota company to complete an IPO this year, joining Bright Health, Agiliti Health Inc., Sun Country Airlines, SkyWater Technology Inc. and Miromatrix Medical Inc.

Favorable market conditions have lead to a surge of IPOs this year. According to Renaissance Capital they have been 310 IPOs priced this year, up 111% from the same point last year.