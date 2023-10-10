Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MEXICO CITY — Lidia became a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday with winds of 125 mph as it took aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The hurricane was expected to make landfall near Cabo Corrientes and then move inland just to the south of Puerto Vallarta, which could cushion the blow on the resort.

Local authorities canceled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that winds from Lidia had grown to about 125 mph (205 kph), hours before making landfall.

Lidia was centered Tuesday about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-north-east at about 16 mph (26 kph).

The hurricane center warned of possible flash flooding and storm surge from the hurricane.

