It's now official.

The Liberty announced Wednesday the signings of 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart and four-time All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, finalizing a free agent class that catapults the team into championship contention.

"Today is a historic day for the New York Liberty organization and fanbase," said Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb. "Stewie and Sloot are winners and choosing the Liberty in free agency shows that we're all in on our commitment to bring a championship to New York. Both players are among the league's all-time greats, consummate teammates, and high-character individuals.

"We're overjoyed to welcome Stewie, Sloot, and their loved ones to the Liberty family. We can't wait to see the monumental and lasting impact they'll each have on the franchise and in the community."

The two recent signings cap a star-studded roster that already includes All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney. The 2021 MVP, Jonquel Jones, was also added to the roster after the Liberty acquired her from the Connecticut Sun via trade.

The additions this offseason give the Liberty a worthy label as a superteam, just like the Las Vegas Aces, who are led by A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and newly-signed Candace Parker. The two teams are favorites to make it out of their respective conferences, with the Liberty(+130) holding better odds than the defending champion Aces(+150) to win the 2023 WNBA Finals, according to PointsBet.

The Stewart and Vandersloot signings — which were initially announced on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 respectively — weren't immediately made official due to the team determining how to fit the newcomers' salaries under the hard cap, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Shelburne reported the former Seattle Storm forward will take "substantially less" money in order to form the superteam.

A lesser salary for Stewart makes it possible to join the Liberty and capture her third WNBA championship. A third title would be the first for a Liberty franchise that were bounced in the first round of the playoffs in the previous two seasons.

Vandersloot, who ranks third all-time in assists, has one championship on her resume. The Liberty are hoping that she can bring the franchise its first title — just like the 12-year veteran did with the Chicago Sky in 2021.

