Thousands of athletes from around the country are bringing the heat to Minneapolis this weekend for an LGBTQ sports tournament.

Stonewall Sports, an LGBTQ sports nonprofit, is kicking off its 10th national event Thursday that will draw a mix of participants: those who love playing sports and those who are a bit more interested in the social opportunities planned around various events.

Locally, there are about 3,000 active players in the Twin Cities chapter of Stonewall Sports, said Suzanne Blum Grundyson, the Minneapolis national tournament director. More than 2,500 people have registered to compete this weekend on sports teams that include kickball, dodgeball, bocce, cornhole, pickleball and tennis.

Back when Stonewall's Twin Cities chapter started in 2016, there weren't many co-ed recreational sports teams focused on equity, Blum Grundyson said. As opposed to some co-ed teams where there are strict rules around gendered sports or assumptions around a female player's skill level, on Stonewall's dodgeball and bocce ball teams, Blum Grundyson has only felt welcomed.

"It's a really affirming, mostly queer community. It's fun to play sports when you're just allowed to be yourself and are judged on your ability, as opposed to many of the co-ed sports that we've encountered," Blum Grundyson said.

Minneapolis kickball and dodgeball player Nicholas French never participated in sports before a friend invited him to join a Stonewall team. The group of strangers who only vaguely knew of one another became close enough to win a team spirit award at last year's tournament in Philadelphia, he said.

"A lot of people talk about how we're losing more and more of these spaces where you can just go do things and meet new people," French said. "And Stonewall, especially, is really good about creating that community, especially when you have a good team."

A good team goes beyond skill level at Stonewall — it also includes ways to help the broader community. Philanthropically, this year's tournament will support Reclaim, a St. Paul-based mental health care office that works with queer and trans youth, Blum Grundyson said.

The organizers are thrilled to show off the city's sporting facilities this weekend as well as the state's welcoming environment for LGBTQ people, like the trans refuge policy passed in 2023, that have made Minnesota a beacon in the Midwest, she said.

"A lot of queer folks did not grow up having great experiences with sports, and to be able to reclaim that space for ourselves to find joy in is a huge part of why I do it and why I think a lot of us keep coming together," Blum Grundyson said.

The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday. Sporting events will be held at the University of Minnesota and at parks and venues across Minneapolis. Outdoor games are open to the public. An all-access pass to indoor games and parties costs $40 and includes a Stonewall Pageant at First Avenue nightclub Friday and a party at the Gay 90s bar on Saturday. More info on events and games can be found here.