BUDAPEST — Lewis Hamilton and other Formula One figures have given their support to former driver Ralf Schumacher after the German posted that he is in a same-sex relationship.

The 49-year-old Schumacher, the younger brother of F1 great Michael Schumacher, competed from 1997-2007 and won six races. He recently posted a picture of himself and his partner on social media with the message: ''The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.''

Hamilton, who is a vocal supporter of diversity in sports, LBGTQ rights, and other causes, said he hoped Schumacher's decision will lead to more people coming forward.

''I think clearly he's not felt comfortable being able to say it in the past, and it's definitely not a new thing,'' Hamilton said before the Hungarian Grand Prix. ''But I think it just shows that we are in a time that finally you can take that step and don't have to fear.

''Even him taking that step sends such a positive message and liberates others to be able to do the same, and we need more and more people to do that,'' the Mercedes driver said.

Other drivers also supported Schumacher, including veteran Fernando Alonso, who raced with the German.

''Congratulations to him,'' said Alonso. ''Total support from my side and I'm sure all the F1 community.''

