Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Kendall Lewis had 24 points in Illinois State's 69-67 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday night.

Lewis added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Redbirds (2-1). Darius Burford scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Liam McChesney went 3 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Demarcus Sharp led the Demons (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Dayne Prim added 13 points for Northwestern State. In addition, Joshua Williams finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.