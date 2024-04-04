NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Levi Strauss & Co., up $2.31 to $20.79.
The jeans brand reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results and raised its earnings forecast.
Intuitive Machines Inc., down 28 cents to $5.70.
NASA awarded the space exploration technology company a $30 million contract for work on a lunar vehicle.
Staar Surgical Co., up $6.44 to $45.51.
The maker of implantable lenses gave investors an encouraging revenue update.
Palantir Technologies Inc., down 22 cents to $22.48.
The software company is partnering with Oracle for cloud computing and artificial intelligence technology.
Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.58 to $30.64.
The owner of Birds Eye, Bertolli and other food brands beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter financial forecasts.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., down $19.59 to $81.53.
The frozen foods supplier reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.
RPM International Inc., down $6.83 to $111.69.
The specialty chemicals company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., down 29 cents to $74.06.
The lawn and garden products company gave investors an encouraging business update.