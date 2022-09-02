The cost of the Southwest light-rail project has more than doubled over the past decade to $2.7 billion and its opening date has been delayed by nine years, according to a special review released Friday by the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor.

The 56-page report pointedly states that $500 million — 20% of the project's overall $2.74 billion cost — remains unfunded. And the Metropolitan Council, the regional planning body building the line, has not identified how that shortfall will be funded, the report notes.

An extension of the existing Green Line, Southwest is the state's most expensive public works project. The line, which will connect downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, is more than 60% finished. As of June 30, more than $1.6 billion has been spent on the project, according to the Met Council.

The Legislative Auditor's review cites three main causes for the project's delays and cost overruns: Uncertainty about the final location of freight rail along the route, special construction methods required to build a tunnel in Minneapolis' narrow Kenilworth corridor, and the late addition of a crash wall separating freight and light-rail trains just west of Target Field.

Last summer, Sen. Scott Dibble and Rep. Frank Hornstein, both Minneapolis DFLers, requested the review amid a series of cost overruns and dwindling contingency funds to cover unexpected construction costs. The Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz agreed a probe was in order.

At the time, the project was only about half complete, the initial $204 million in contingency money exhausted, and Hennepin County had agreed to add $200 million more to cover unanticipated costs.

Last fall, the Legislative Auditor released a memorandum indicating that a "prolonged and significant" difference of opinion on construction issues between the Met Council and a major contractor for the Southwest light-rail line had also contributed to a series of cost overruns.

Another "program evaluation" from the Legislative Auditor is expected in 2023.

Met Council officials recently said that 2027 was the target date to start passenger service — nine years later than the first projected date for opening. The council also stated in January that the line will cost $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion to complete, $450 million to $550 million more than expected. In 2011, the cost was expected to be $1.25 billion.

Meanwhile, as tunnel construction in the Kenilworth Corridor continued this year, cracks were discovered inside the nearby Cedar Isles condominium complex in Minneapolis, parts of which lie within inches of Southwest construction — a development that condo residents had long feared.

A nationally known engineering firm hired by the Met Council determined that construction of the light-rail line had little to do with the cracking. The Cedar Isles condo board and the council have engaged retired Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz as a mediator to help iron out disputes.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with www.startribune.com for updates.