The Minnesota Department of Human Services failed to provide adequate oversight while awarding tens of millions of dollars of grants to support the homeless and others in need of housing assistance, according to a state Legislative Auditor report released Monday.

The financial audit by the state's top government watchdog found significant weaknesses in the agency's internal controls, and violations of the state's legal requirements in the management of grants by two divisions within the agency. Over the past three years, DHS has doled out more than $130 million in grants to local governments and nonprofits to support people who are homeless, mentally ill, receiving public assistance, or who are runaway youth who may be at risk of being sexually exploited.

The 52-page report by the Office of the Legislative Auditor, a nonpartisan arm of the Legislature, found nine areas in which the agency's internal controls were inadequate or failed to comply with state legal requirements.

The Department of Human Services did not always follow state rules and policies to document potential conflicts of interest in emergency grants to homeless service providers during the pandemic, which were designed to help isolate people with the virus and prevent it from spreading among the homeless population, the auditor found. The state social services agency also did not evaluate the financial stability of non-governmental entities before making grant awards, and failed to perform required monitoring visits — both in violation of state policy, the auditor found.

The findings reflect longstanding problems with the grant-making process at Minnesota's largest state agency. In March 2021, the legislative auditor found pervasive problems in the handling of grants for mental health and substance abuse services in the agency's Behavioral Health Division. At the time, Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead pledged to strengthen internal controls and restore public trust in the agency, which oversees public health insurance programs for 1.1 million Minnesotans.

In a statement, Harpstead said it was important to consider the report's findings in the context of the urgent pressures her agency faced during the COVID-19 pandemic to get assistance to people in need.

During the early months of the pandemic, DHS received a large influx of state and federal funding to move people experiencing homelessness into safer places. Without additional staffing, the agency had to disperse the money quickly to providers and had to emphasize speed over following internal process controls. Harpstead added that her agency has been "working diligently" over the past three years on improvements in its grant-making process, whch should resolve many of the findings in this report.

The housing grants are administered by two DHS divisions — the Office of Economic Opportunity and the Housing and Support Services. Before the pandemic, the state's general fund was the primary source of funding for these grants. Since then, the department received an influx of state and federal funding to provide additional shelter, food, staffing, and isolation spaces for homeless individuals or other persons who were unable to isolate at home. Due to increased need, the annual expenditures for these grants more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, to about $69 million.

As part of its audit, the legislative auditor reviewed a sample of grant contracts to determine if DHS followed state legal requirements. The auditor found that the agency did not document potential conflicts of interest for many of the individuals involved in the grant review process. All told, agency employees did not complete conflict of interest forms for grants they reviewed totaling $63.5 million, the auditor found.

"Noncompliance with conflict of interest legal requirements leaves the department open to potential fraud and abuse," the report said. "Grant evaluators may award grants in a biased manner, and grants may be issued to applicants who are unable to deliver required services. In addition, applicants who are the most qualified may be denied a grant."