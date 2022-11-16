Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

KINGSTON, R.I. — Ishmael Leggett had 18 points in Rhode Island's 74-64 victory over Stony Brook on Tuesday night.

Leggett added nine rebounds and five assists for the Rams (1-2). Louis Hutchinson scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Sebastian Thomas recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Seawolves (1-2) were led in scoring by Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who finished with 16 points. Stony Brook also got 13 points from Toby Onyekonwu. In addition, Frankie Policelli had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Rhode Island entered halftime up 34-30. Leggett paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Rhode Island outscored Stony Brook by six points in the final half, while Thomas led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Rhode Island's next game is Monday against Kansas State, while Stony Brook visits Brown on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.