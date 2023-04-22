Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Memories are powerful companions; they interrupt the present with people and patterns of the past. My heart quickens as I hear flood reports over the airwaves — cities bracing for rising rivers, water flowing into streets, teams of volunteers filling sandbags. Memories one thought long gone were only in remission. Suddenly the past walks with me.

I grew up in Delano, a river town. Though the Crow River was a half mile from our house, it was ever present. It cut through the business district, it bordered the park, it defined neighborhoods. It sourced our town's hydroelectric power. It carried Memorial Day wreaths after the 21-gun salute. Its depth rose and fell with the seasons. The river pulsed through the town.

I was a senior in high school in 1965. Sixty-six inches of snow fell in March. The temperature did not rise above freezing the entire 31 days. April's southern breezes began the thaw. Melting snow flowed to the Crow. With the warm-up came spring showers. Rivers rose.

Floods, while not really common, were also not unusual. Any river town expects a little extra water to spill onto its lowlands now and then.

The A&W root beer stand had already opened. I was glad to be back at work, eager to move into all the senior endings awaiting me. Business was brisk as classmates congregated to share summer dreams and speculate about the rising water. My boss worried about how to protect the drive-in from the flood. Closing so soon would not bode well.

While teachers struggled to hold our distracted attention, river news took over classes, hallways, the lunch room. The rains stopped but river water continued seeping into basements and cellars. Experienced homeowners moved endangered belongings from the basement to the main floor, soon to the attic. Water lapped over curbs. River debris collected against the bridge's pilings.

Early in the threat cautious city leaders, worried business owners and curious residents checked-in at the Bo-Do Cafe on River Street for the latest updates. What was the Corps of Engineers saying? What was happening upriver? Whose farms were already flooded?

The mayor was our local butcher. His River Street meat market was 300 feet from the bridge that connected the highway side of town with the business district. He was never far from the center of concern.

Measurements began in inches and swelled to feet. The town's then-1,800 residents were on alert. Foot traffic increased. Visitors from neighboring communities came to watch and to help.

Piles of sand beside stacks of gunnysacks awaited volunteers who filled and shuttled them along a human chain to the encroaching river's edge. Business owners and homeowners built sandbag walls in hopes of forestalling the inevitable.

A small town has strict roles and protocols concerning who does what with whom — until disaster hits. Then it is everyone on deck. Everyone fills sandbags. Everyone helps.

Soon our bridge was under water; the two halves of the town unyoked.

My prom date had access to a fishing boat with a small motor. As the river crested we puttered along residential streets, slipping between and among houses, watching for clotheslines only inches above the water and playground sets just under the surface. Street signs guided us like tiny buoys on a Minnesota lake.

A town under water doesn't have landmarks. Boundaries blur. Railroad tracks disappear. The river is blocks wide. Soon it's all River Street.

Among the several churches in town, the two largest were the German Catholic church and the Polish Catholic church. The Polish church was inaccessible. The German Church, high enough above the river to escape flooding, had services as planned. Rarely did people cross the national boundary; however, it was Holy Week.

The challenge was getting across the river to attend those services. The Lutheran school-bus owner offered to carry the stranded Catholics to services. What was once a five-minute drive became a 37-mile trip, each way.

That 1965 flood remains the capstone event, the "remember when" story of our high school years. We learned in ways no sports experience could teach how to work together as a team, how to be community, and eventually how to surrender to the inevitable.

It changed us for the better.

Mary Lou Logsdon lives in St. Paul.