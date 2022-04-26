BANGKOK — Legal official says ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 5 years in prison in first corruption case.
Most Read
-
Juvenile suspect arrested in Wisconsin girl's killing
-
Comedy of errors: Detroit's ineptitudes lead to walkoff win for Twins
-
Morant's last-second layup gives Memphis Game 5 win, 3-2 series lead over Wolves
-
Eight picks and some trades: Seven-round Vikings mock draft
-
Jailhouse news interview with suspected Hwy. 169 road rage killer prompts gag order from judge