MILWAUKEE — Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings Tuesday after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.

Dansby Swanson homered and Miguel Amaya hit a two-run double to help the Cubs build a 6-2 cushion. But the Brewers scored twice in the eighth and twice more in the ninth to tie it.

In the bottom of the 10th, pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio was placed at second base as the automatic runner. He tried to score the winning run on Owen Miller's one-out single to left but was cut down at home by Happ on a call that stood following a replay review.

Miller was thrown out trying to advance to second, ending the inning.

Chicago went ahead in the 11th. Automatic runner Cody Bellinger moved to third with one out on Clayton Andrews' wild pitch. After Amaya struck out, Nico Hoerner beat out an infield single to put the Cubs up by a run.

With Swanson at the plate, Cubs first base coach Mike Napoli was ejected. As Napoli left the field, manager David Ross came out to argue and was also ejected.

With one out in the bottom half, Miller tried to tag up from third and score the tying run on Brice Turang's popup to left. He was thrown out at the plate by Happ to end the game, setting off a celebration as Cubs players poured out of the dugout and onto the field after halting their three-game skid.

Daniel Palencia (1-0) got the win in his major league debut.

