LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Devonte Lee ran for two second-quarter touchdowns and Nevada turned back New Mexico State 23-12 in a season opener on Saturday.

New Mexico State took the lead in the second quarter on a safety, but Lee answered with a 32-yard scoring run for a 7-2 Wolf Pack lead.

Brandon Talton kicked a 28-yard field goal and Lee added a 4-yard TD run with 42 seconds left for a 17-2 halftime lead.

Freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes connected with Kordell David for a 10-yard TD with 5:19 left in the third quarter to get the Aggies within 17-9.

Talton sandwiched two fourth-quarter field goals around one by NMSU's Ethan Albertson to cap the scoring.

Toa Taua rushed for 109 yards on 19 carries for Nevada. Lee totaled 61 on 13 totes.

Frakes completed 9 of 13 passes for 143 yards. Diego Pavia started for NMSU but the junior completed only 9 of 20 passes for 75 yards with three interceptions.

