CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Chris Ledlum scored 18 points as Harvard beat Tufts 76-59 on Sunday.

Ledlum added eight rebounds and three steals for the Crimson (7-3). Luka Sakota scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Chisom Okpara was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Jumbos (0-1) were led by Dylan Thoerner, who posted 16 points. Quinn Cain added eight points for Tufts. In addition, Joshua Bernstein had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.