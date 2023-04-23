Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Like any parent, I want my child not only to receive a great academic education, but to build his confidence, leadership skills and empathy for those around him. And like any parent of a child falling outside the dominant white/Christian culture, I want my child to see himself as part of a whole, not as an "other" living outside the norm.

When my eldest son was entering kindergarten, I was grateful to have the privilege of choosing where he would attend school. As a practicing Muslim, I knew I might have to look beyond my nearest public school to find a place where my son — and later, his two siblings — wouldn't be the only Muslim students.

I know what it feels like to feel othered, and I wanted my kids to have the opportunity to grow and flourish without the constant reminder that they don't fit the majority.

As I considered my options, I heard about Northeast College Prep in Minneapolis. A charter school where 87% of students identify as people of color, NECP offered us the opportunity to be part of a welcoming community. My kids got to be who they are, and to learn in the company of kids with similar beliefs and lived experiences.

Rather than feeling like a minority, my son felt safe, appreciated and celebrated for who he was. When he transitioned to middle school with a much less diverse student body, he carried with him the sense of self and pride instilled at NECP.

I've seen firsthand what it looks like to have a child attend a culturally affirming school where one feels like a valuable — and valued — member of a community. My son didn't have to assimilate or blend in to make friends and get by. He got to be himself and was celebrated for it.

Some policymakers want to change or even get rid of charter schools like NECP. A lawsuit currently before the Minnesota Supreme Court (Cruz-Guzman v. Minnesota) would undermine NECP and other culturally affirming schools where kids thrive who aren't white, Christian, or otherwise fitting the Minnesota "norm." All because, as the plaintiffs put it, too many kids of color attend these schools.

I'm worried that these efforts could take away my right as a parent to choose the best school for my kids, denying them entry to safe spaces because of their ethnicity and culture. For my kids, this would be a travesty. There is precious little time in a child's life to help them root in who they are so that they can stand tall in against the headwinds we know they will face as they grow into adults seen as "other."

My kids — and yours — deserve to feel safe and valued at school and everywhere.

Jessica Waletski lives in Fridley.