At one point during Leandro Bolmaro's news conference Wednesday, the 21-year-old guard from Argentina fielded and answered a few questions in his native Spanish.

Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas offered to translate a question that was about accomplishing his dream of playing in the NBA.

"He said it's the greatest fulfillment of his dream and still doesn't feel real, but with the season starting here he's very excited," Rosas said, with Bolmaro smiling next to him.

Those who follow the Wolves closely are excited at Bolmaro's arrival after the Wolves drafted him in November 2020 with the 23rd overall pick. Bolmaro played in Spain last season and then in the Olympics for Argentina. He hasn't officially signed with the Wolves, but that's expected soon, and it will round out the Wolves' signings from this offseason with them a little under $1 million under the luxury tax.

Bolmaro is getting adjusted to his new home in Minnesota.

"I've waited for this moment for a long time," Bolmaro said. "I'm really grateful to be here. This is a dream come true. I'm going to enjoy and work and … work."

Coach Chris Finch said Bolmaro was a "fearless" player and his skill set off the ball can help him in the competition for playing time this season.

"We love that about him. He competes, he's bouncy, he just knows how to play basketball," Finch said. "He moves well off the ball, fits in around all of the pieces we already have. That gives him a foundation to be able to get on the floor and help early because he's going to be a great complementary piece out there."

Welcoming a Prince

In addition to holding news conferences with Bolmaro, Patrick Beverley and re-signed players Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan McLaughlin, the Wolves also introduced Taurean Prince, who they acquired in a trade with Cleveland for Ricky Rubio.

Finch said recently the Wolves were hoping to get the forward back to playing his best basketball, and he thinks they have the system to do that.

"What we love when we studied him is his best seasons were in systems that trended very similar to the way we play," Finch said. "I think he'll benefit from a green-light mentality like all our guys do."

Prince said he could play from the three to the five position on the floor.

"The ball moves around and like coach said it gives a lot of opportunity to everybody," Prince said. "Those are the best systems because everyone likes to play off each other and it maximizes everyone's potential as well."