The state's Department of Corrections has detected lead in water from three of 10 faucets at Lino Lakes prison, and now says it will develop a comprehensive water management plan for its facilities.

Staff and incarcerated people at Lino Lakes were informed Tuesday of the lead amounts, which exceeded the EPA's action level of 15 parts of lead per billion, according to a DOC news release.

The three faucets are in bathrooms in programming buildings. Those faucets have been "secured" and are not in living areas or staff break areas, the DOC said in the release.

The lead amounts were "below the level that would indicate an immediate health concern," the DOC said. The department is providing bottled water to inmates and staff at the prison while more comprehensive testing takes place.

The department said this was routine testing at Lino Lakes, separate from the additional water tests requested for Stillwater prison following a protest by inmates objecting to conditions that included murky drinking water.

On Sept. 3, more than 100 Stillwater inmates protested over conditions, including lack of air conditioning and poor water quality. The protesters were also upset that during Labor Day weekend they had little time outside their cells to shower, call their families and socialize, which the DOC said was due to staffing shortages.

A week later the DOC ordered additional water testing. Sediment in the facility's well water can at times affect the clarity and give it a reddish-brown tint, DOC spokesman Andy Skoogman said earlier this month.

Preliminary results of the water testing have shown no immediate risk with the drinking water, the DOC said.

Minnesota Department of Health staff collected water from 81 tap sites, which included living units, kitchen, programming areas and staff areas according to the DOC. A report on the water quality is expected to be submitted later this week.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said he has directed the department to develop and implement comprehensive water testing protocol within 45 days.

Schnell said aging infrastructure is a challenge "across the state," and that investments are needed to address it.

He also listed three steps the department will take, including: