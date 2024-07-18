A federal lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges that Dakota County jail employees left a Farmington man covered in feces, blood and vomit in a padded cell while his mental and physical health rapidly deteriorated.

Caleb Duffy was arrested by Hastings police on July 4, 2022 for probable cause domestic assault. When he was removed from Dakota County jail two days later on the morning of July 6, his cell was covered in blood and feces and he was largely unresponsive. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition and suffering from severe diabetic ketoacidosis.

He was kept intubated and sedated for five days before being transferred to the psychiatry unit. His hospital bill totaled over $220,000.

The lawsuit was brought by Brian Duffy, Caleb's father and limited legal guardian — it lists Dakota County, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. [ACH], 10 county employees and three employees of ACH as defendants.

"This case involves a shocking lack of care by the defendant corrections and jail medical staff. No person should be subjected to such willful indifference," the family's attorney, Ryan Vettleson of law firm Storms Dworak said in a statement. "Mr. Duffy's plight was so severe that it is extremely difficult to watch any of it on video, but the video goes on for hours on end—and the individuals present at the time did nothing."

In a statement, Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko said he could not comment on the allegations, citing the pending litigation.

"The safety and care of our detainees has always been and continues to be our highest priority in the jail," he said.

The Dakota County Attorney's office is litigating the case.

The lawsuit claims that while in custody, Caleb's "obvious and severe symptoms he displayed in a medical emergency were repeatedly ignored." Caleb had a lengthy history of medical hospitalization for diabetes and mental health crisis intervention in the months leading up to his arrest. His father called the Dakota County jail repeatedly just hours after his son had been arrested to explain that Caleb was a vulnerable adult, mentally ill and needed his medication and to be hospitalized.

In videos and photos from jail surveillance video, Duffy, who was 22 at the time, is shown in increasing levels of distress over 50 hours in custody.

As he goes through the criminal intake process, he appears calm, talking with jail staff. Inside his padded cell he begins pacing. As time progresses, he strips naked, defecates and urinates on the floor and vomits several different times. He smashes his head against the walls and a metal grate in the floor.

Throughout the process, Dakota County jail staff and medical personnel with ACH — a private corporation licensed to do business in the state of Minnesota — kept Duffy under observation and administered medication.

But as his mental and physical health continued to deteriorate they "failed to take any corrective action, or even note the horrendous condition of his cell, his body, or his bleeding head wound."

The lawsuit also alleges they neglected to give Duffy his prescribed medication — Gabapentin and insulin — which was delivered to the jail by his father, "demonstrating deliberate indifference to Duffy's serious medical needs."

It also states that Duffy's psychotic behavior in the cell which included "agitation, disorientation, combativeness and confusion" were caused in part by not being given his medication or being treated for withdrawal from his medication.

The suit seeks monetary damages and a jury trial and on three counts: Eighth and/or Fourteenth Amendment violations vs. all defendants; professional negligence vs. ACH and Dakota County; and ordinary negligence against Dakota County.

Duffy has one misdemeanor criminal conviction and three civil commitments, the most recent in June of this year which remains in effect, according to court records.



