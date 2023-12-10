Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CLEVELAND — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is starting Sunday against the Cleveland Browns just days after sustaining a high right ankle sprain that appeared more serious.

Lawrence had to be helped off the field after he got accidentally stepped on by a Jaguars lineman on Monday night in the fourth quarter of a loss against Cincinnati.

But the 24-year-old made a quick recovery, returning to practice Thursday before being cleared to face the Browns (7-5) following a pregame workout.

The Jaguars (8-4) lead the AFC South by one game over Houston (7-5) and Indianapolis (7-5) going into the matchup.

The Browns are expecting to start veteran Joe Flacco for the second week in a row after the 38-year-old's solid performance last week in a loss. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski didn't name his starter on Friday, taking the announcement up until kickoff.

Flacco, who was signed as a free agent three weeks ago, will likely be backed up by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He was cleared from concussion protocol earlier this week. Thompson-Robinson made three starts before getting hurt against Denver on Nov. 26.

The Browns have started four QBs this season for just the third time since 1950.

Cleveland will be without top cornerback Denzel Ward. He'll miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl