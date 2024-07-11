Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Law enforcement is intensifying its search in southern Dakota County for a 56-year-old woman who left her home Saturday without numerous essential items, including her phone, wallet and medication.

Nicole "Nikki" Irene Anderson was last seen about 10 a.m. Saturday walking away from her home in Randolph Township, the Sheriff's Office said.

"She left her phone, wallet, glasses and medication behind, and has not been heard from since," the Sheriff's Office said in what it labeled as an "Endangered Missing Person Alert."

The Sheriff's Office said that its investigators searched the area around her residence Wednesday, but it offered no details about what evidence might have been found.

Anderson is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing, dark pants, sandals and a long-sleeve gray sweatshirt, the alert read.

The Sheriff's Office said it is receiving tips about Anderson's whereabouts by phone at 651-438-TIPS, via email at crimeandwarranttips@dakotacounty.com and at cognitoforms.com/dakotacountymn/reportatip.