BUTLER, Pa. — Law enforcement officials say assailant who opened fire Trump rally was 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania.
Most Read
-
Biden says 'everybody must condemn' attack on Trump and later speaks with ex-president
-
Trump rally shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt, officials say
-
Massive MSP airport expansion will bring years of disruption
-
Caitlin Clark playing Lynx at Target Center is a $1M game
-
Twins top Giants as Santana delivers tiebreaking home run that's just fair