A prolonged standoff between an armed man and law enforcement in St. Michael, Minn., that began early Tuesday morning concluded Wednesday night after the suspect was shot, authorities said.

The man was alive after an airlift to a hospital, according to a joint statement from the city of St. Michael and the Wright County Sheriff's Office late Wednesday. No officers were injured in the two-day ordeal. The statement did not say who shot the suspect, and authorities declined to provide further information.

Also Wednesday, the suspect's wife was booked into the Wright County jail for helping an offender to avoid being arrested, jail records show.

Wright County sheriff's deputies were sent to a St. Michael home at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on a call about a man carrying a rifle and arguing with a woman. Police surrounded the home on Central Avenue; a woman and two children had previously left the home, and another child was inside but not in danger.

At 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies tried to make contact by cellphone and loudspeaker. At about 6 p.m., the boy who remained in the home walked out safely, and shortly thereafter the suspect fired shots at officers with a long gun.

Those living in the immediate vicinity of the home were notified to evacuate because of the "volatile nature of this incident," the Sheriff's Office reported.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, has active warrants for his arrest in connection with domestic assault and being a convicted felon possessing a firearm.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Wednesday afternoon that the man was aggressive to law enforcement and that they were attempting to keep the lines of communication open.

Before the situation was resolved, Deringer, in a livestreamed news briefing, said authorities were doing everything they could "to bring a peaceful resolution to this, not only for the suspect but for our officers as well."

Because the suspect continued to communicate with officers, Deringer said, they were doing everything possible "to bring a peaceful resolution to this situation." But knowing that he previously fired on officers was also "paramount" in decision-making at the scene, Deringer said.

Kianna Fay, who lives in the neighborhood, said she heard police trying to negotiate with the suspect.

"Come out the front door with his hands up. We want to help get you some food and water and check out any injuries you might have,'" she said she heard police say.

Fay said she was hoping for the suspect to surrender and that he "gets the help he truly needs," she said.

Officials said Wednesday night after the standoff ended that they will release more information in a news conference on Thursday.

Staff writer Alex Chhith contributed to this report.