Law enforcement says it has charged the man who wrestled with a state trooper last week on a busy Minneapolis interstate, dodge six lanes of traffic and carjacked a motorist, although they're still searching for him.

Larobin S. Scott, 29, of Inver Grove Heights, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with felony threats of violence in connection with the incident that unfolded downtown on June 5 on Interstate 94 near the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

Scott remains on the run as of Thursday afternoon, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Michael Vogel told the Star Tribune on Tuesday he was the motorist seen on traffic camera video who was thrust against his will into the role of getaway driver for the man who leapt through the SUV's open passenger window, flashed a gun and ordered him to drive.

Moments earlier, Vogel's armed passenger briefly wrestled with a trooper in the grass off the eastbound shoulder of I-94, wriggled free and dodged highway traffic in both directions until getting to Vogel's SUV on the westbound side.

That's when the man, identified by law enforcement as Scott, sprung into the seat next to Vogel.

Vogel headed west through the tunnel onto Interstate 394, exited at N. Penn Avenue and dropped the man off at a gas station a couple of blocks to the north.

Scott was identified as the suspect thanks to "distinctive features" of his that were captured on the trooper's body-worn camera and matched with other unspecified photos of the defendant that were available to law enforcement, the criminal complaint read.

Scott has two other pending criminal cases in Hennepin County, one for first-degree drug possession and another alleging illegally possessing a gun.

According to the criminal complaint and a related court document:

Around 6 a.m., the trooper saw a car stopped along the interstate, where Scott said he ran out of gas. He told the trooper his name was "John Smith," but he couldn't produce a driver's license when asked.

Scott was escorted to the squad as a flatbed truck was about to remove the car from the shoulder. A moment later, Scott stood up and pushed past the trooper, sending both of them to the ground. From there, Scott fled to Vogel's SUV, vaulted into the vehicle and evaded capture.