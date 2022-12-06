Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have identified the human remains located over the weekend in a fire-ravaged pickup truck a few miles east of Olivia, Minn.

The discovery was made early Sunday afternoon about a mile west of Bird Island Township and roughly 3 miles east of Olivia, the Renville County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The remains belonged to 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg, who lived in rural Bird Island, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, which continues to work toward determining a cause and manner of death.

His pickup, "fully consumed by fire," was in a drainage ditch along the 81000 block of 370th Street, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"Findings at the scene suggest that the first had occurred in the previous several hours" before law enforcement located the pickup, a follow-up Sheriff's Office statement read.

Along with the Sheriff's Office, agencies involved in the investigation into the circumstances of the fire and Amberg's death include the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal.