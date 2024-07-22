DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Latest Israeli strikes in southern Gaza take Palestinian death toll in the war to over 39,000, Gaza Health Ministry says.
Most Read
-
With Biden out of race, big-name Minnesota Democrats move to Kamala Harris
-
Brooks: Don't cry because it's Joever; smile because I'm about to tell you my incredibly wholesome Naked Joe Biden story
-
Duluth sightseeing boat hits breakwater; several people hurt
-
Mauer is inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in front of thousands of Twins fans
-
Vikings sign first-round draft pick Turner to four-year deal