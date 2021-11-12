GLASGOW, Scotland — Latest draft decision for U.N. climate talks backs away from call to end all coal use and fossil fuel subsidies.
Most Read
-
10 great cinnamon and caramel rolls from Twin Cities area bakeries
-
Protest outside Prior Lake High attracts hundreds outraged by racist video
-
Edina approves TIF funding for $85 million apartment complex to replace Perkins
-
Study: Mpls., St. Paul minimum wage increases led to loss of restaurant jobs
-
Dozier hospitalized; 29 identified as close contacts amid Vikings COVID spread