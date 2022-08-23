Late Summer Cicadas Mark 6 Weeks Until First Frost

August Weather Summary For The Twin Cities

The first half of the month was hot and dry, but things have been a little cooler and wetter as of late. Through the first 21 days of August, temps have been running pretty close to average with near average precipitation.

August Precipitation

Here's how much rain has fallen across the region through the first 3 weeks of August. Note that a few locations are running more than 1" above average, including Brainerd and St. Cloud. Sioux Falls has seen nearly 7" of rain so far this month (nearly 4.50" above average) and currently at the 5th wettest August on record.

Summer Precipitation

Taking a look at precipitation so far this summer (since June 1st), it's a mixed story. A few locations are running above average, but other locations are running well below average, including the Twin Cities, which is still nearly -6.25" below average.

10th Driest Summer at MSP

Here are the 15 driest summer's on record at MSP. Note that this summer (since June 1st) has been the 10th driest, last year was the 11th driest. If MSP doesn't see any additional rainfall through the rest of August, this would be the 6th driest summer on record.

Drier Weather Ahead

Here's the weather outlook from AM Tuesday to AM Monday. Weather conditions be fairly quiet on Tuesday, but will turn a little more unsettled midweek with spotty showers and storms possible. Much of the day Thursday and Friday will be quiet, but another round storms will arrive as we approach the weekend.

Precipitation Potential

The extended precipitation outlook through the week and weekend ahead shows pockets of locally heavy rainfall across parts of the state. Some locations could pick up more than 1", including near the Twin Cities. Stay tuned...

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Prior to last week's rain, severe drought was sitting at a little more than 2%, while Moderate drought was at nearly 12.5%. The good news is that we picked up some much needed rainfall and I would assume some improvement in the drought update on Thursday.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

The weather outlook for Tuesday shows temps a little above average with readings warming into the 70s and 80s statewide. Many across the southern half of the state will be dry, but a few late day storms could be possible across the northern part of the state.

Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows temps warming into the 80s with plenty of sunshine through the day. Enjoy!

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows temperatures starting in the lower 60s and warming into the lower 80s by the afternoon. Much of the day will be dry and sunny with light southerly winds.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running slightly above average through midweek, but it'll be a little cooler late week as we dip into the 70s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows temps warming into the lower 80s through midweek. Spotty t-storms will be possible Wednesday, but we'll clear out just in time for the first day of the Fair Thursday. Weather conditions turn a little unsettled over the weekend with an increased risk of rain and rumbles.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, readings will warm into the 80s through midweek before a slight cooldown during the 2nd half of the week. Temps will bounce around the 70s and 80s through the end of the month with no major heatwaves expected anytime soon.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps in the Western & Eastern US, while cooler than average temps are in place across the Southern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across the Midwest and High Plains. However, it'll be a little more active from the Southern US into the Eastern US.

Late Summer Cicadas Mark 6 Weeks Until First Frost

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Hard to believe, but the dog days of summer are officially behind us. That 40 day stretch ended on August 11th, while meteorological summer runs from the beginning of June to the end of August; marking the warmest 3 months on average for the northern hemisphere. Astronomically speaking, there are still another 4 to 5 weeks before the Autumnal Equinox, when the sun's most direct rays will shine over the equator.

With that being said, this is the time of year when those noisy backyard buzzers are active. The call of the late summer cicada is actually one of the loudest insects on the planet, some registering an amazing 106 decibels, nearly as loud as a chainsaw. Who knew!? Ancient folklore suggests that we can expect our first frost 6 weeks after hearing those boisterous bugs.

I am happy to report that no frost is in the forecast anytime soon. Warm sunshine takes us through midweek with a few spotty t-storms possible PM Wednesday . Sunshine returns Thursday, just in time for some Sweet Martha's Cookies and footlong pronto pups!

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Winds: ESE 5. High: 84.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 65.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers & storms possible. Winds: ENE 5-10. High: 83.

THURSDAY: AM shower. PM sunshine on-a-stick. Winds: ENE 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 77.

FRIDAY: Dry start. Late day rumble possible. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 77.

SATURDAY: Breezy winds. Increasing t-storm risk. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 80.

SUNDAY: Lingering AM puddles. Gradual clearing. Winds: SSE 7-12. Wake-up: 66. High: 82.

MONDAY: Chance of isolated showers & storms. Winds: WSW 10-15. Wake-up: 66. High: 82.

This Day in Weather History

August 23rd

1955: Hail in Houston County results in drifts up to a foot deep at Rushmore.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 23rd

Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1948)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 42F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 1.43" set in 1899

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 23rd

Sunrise: 6:24am

Sunset: 8:06pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 41 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 54 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 50 minutes

Moon Phase for August 23rd at Midnight

3.1 Days Days Before New Moon

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday shows temps running at or below average across the Southern US with lingering showers and storms. Highs will run above average in the Midwest to the Northwest.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through midweek will turn a little unsettled across the Midwest by midweek. There will also be ongoing showers and storms from the Southwest to the Gulf Coast States with pockets of locally heavy rain.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across the southern tier of the nation with the heaviest in the Lower Mississippi Valley. Late week and into the weekend, there will be a decent amount of rain across parts of the Midwest. Meanwhile, the Western US should be dry.

Climate Stories

"Here's Why Earth Just Had Its Shortest Day on Record"

"There are 24 hours in a day, right? Well, almost. Though it mostly goes unnoticed, hardly any of our days hit this number exactly. Decade to decade, season to season and even day to day, Earth's rotation speeds up and slows down, shaving off or adding milliseconds to our 24-hour count. Beyond just being a quirk of a rotating planet, these variations in day length are also affected by ancient ice sheets, powerful winds and the dynamics of our planet's core. But some day lengths are more extreme than others. Take June 29, 2022, which was nearly 1.6 milliseconds under 24 hours, making it the shortest day ever recorded. To those in the know, it came as no surprise, however. For more than half a century, Earth's average rotation has been gradually speeding up, slowly skimming fractions of a millisecond off our days. This long-term truncation of day length, seasonal effects on Earth's rotation and a little extra kick from daily climate effects such as changes in winds combined to make June 29 a record breaker—all thanks to the conservation of angular momentum."

See more from Scientific American HERE:

"Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?"

"Major rivers across Europe are at their lowest levels in years, and climate change will only make things worse for aquatic ecosystems. But allowing nature to take back control can help fix some of the damage. Europe's intense summer heat waves have brought rivers across the continent to their lowest levels in years. Major waterways like the Rhine, Danube and Po are warming and at critically low levels, threatening agriculture, commerce, drinking water and natural ecosystems. The European Drought Observatory has reported that nearly 50% of the continent is under a drought warning, with some analysts calling it in the worst in 500 years. As we continue to burn fossil fuels that make the planet hotter, heat waves and drought are expected to become more frequent and intense. Countries will have to adapt and deal with the consequences."

See more from DW HERE:

"Europe is seriously considering a major investment in space-based solar power"

"Europe is seriously considering developing space-based solar power to increase its energy independence and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the leader of the European Space Agency said this week. "It will be up to Europe, ESA and its Member States to push the envelope of technology to solve one of the most pressing problems for people on Earth of this generation," said Josef Aschbacher, director general of the space agency, an intergovernmental organization of 22 member states. Previously the space agency commissioned studies from consulting groups based in the United Kingdom and Germany to assess the costs and benefits of developing space-based solar power. ESA published those studies this week in order to provide technical and programmatic information to policymakers in Europe."

See more from ArsTechnica HERE: