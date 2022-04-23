The forecasted thunder never came, but as the skies cleared in the second half, lightning struck off Emanuel Reynoso's left foot.

After knocking on the door throughout the first half, Reynoso found the bottom right corner from the top of the box to put Minnesota United in front 1-0 in the 72nd minute. Goals from Kervin Arriaga in the 84th and Robin Lod in the 88th sealed a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire.

The win is Minnesota's second straight in MLS play. The Loons scored three goals in each after failing to top a single goal in the first six games.

Reynoso first looked to have broken through in the 10th minute when Robin Lod fed him a through ball on the left side of the box. The midfielder chipped the keeper, but the raised offsides flag kept the game at a dead lock.

Reynoso nearly connected again eight minutes later, curling a left-footed set piece off the crossbar.

After a slow start to the season, Reynoso has begun to find his rhythm, perhaps in part due to the arrival of his wife and daughter from Argentina last week. He recorded his first two assists of the season in the 3-1 win over Colorado last Saturday. Saturday's goal was his second of the season and the first from open play.

Players struggled to find their footing at times on a field that saw heavy rain Saturday morning. Lod kicked up chunks of dirt as he fell to the ground untouched chasing down an Oneil Fisher through ball in the second minute. On the final chance of the first half, Reynoso fell in the box cutting back to receive a cross.

Add in chippiness at the end of the first half and players slid all over the surface. Chicago's Miguel Navarro picked up a yellow card in the 35th minute for a hard challenge on Fisher. One minute later Wil Trapp saw yellow for knocking down Kacper Przybylko as he entered the box. The card was Trapp's fifth of the season, all coming in the first half of games, which means he will be suspended for Minnesota's MLS game at LAFC next Saturday.

Gaston Gimenez also received a yellow card in the 41st minute.

The fouls kept piling up in the second as Arriaga hit the deck less than 15 seconds into the half. Federico Navarro picked up Chicago's third yellow card of the game in the 52nd minute on a dangerous elbow to Fisher's jaw. In a scary moment for Minnesota fans, Fisher stayed on the ground for over a minute as team trainers tended to him, but he finished the rest of the game.

The Loons breathed a sigh of relief to escape further injury to the fullback position. Fisher started at right back in place of Hassani Dotson who tore his anterior-cruciate ligament at the end of training Friday. The injury knocks Dotson out for the remainder of the season after he had already been replacing Romain Metanire there. Metanire has played just 22 minutes this year due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Federico Navarro's contact with Fisher wouldn't be his last objectionable play. Five minutes after Reynoso's decisive goal, Navarro swept out Lod's legs on a slide tackle, an infraction that saw his second yellow of the game. Chicago finished the game with 10 men.