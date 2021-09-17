See more of the story

POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Way 2 Sexy, Drake-

2. Girls Want Girls, Drake-

3. Fair Trade, Drake-

4. Champagne Poetry, Drake-

5. Knife Talk, Drake-

6. Stay, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber2

7. In the Bible, Drake-

8. Papi's Home, Drake-

9. TSU, Drake-

10. Love All, Drake-

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Certified Lover Boy, Drake-

2. Donda, Kanye West1

3. Senjutsu, Iron Maiden-

4. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo3

5. Planet Her, Doja Cat4

6. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen6

7. Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish7

8. F*ck Love, The Kid Laroi5

9. Mercury – Act 1, Imagine Dragons-

10. SoulFly, Rod Wave8

Source: Billboard