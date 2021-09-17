POP/SINGLES Last week
1. Way 2 Sexy, Drake-
2. Girls Want Girls, Drake-
3. Fair Trade, Drake-
4. Champagne Poetry, Drake-
5. Knife Talk, Drake-
6. Stay, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber2
7. In the Bible, Drake-
8. Papi's Home, Drake-
9. TSU, Drake-
10. Love All, Drake-
POP/ALBUMS Last week
1. Certified Lover Boy, Drake-
2. Donda, Kanye West1
3. Senjutsu, Iron Maiden-
4. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo3
5. Planet Her, Doja Cat4
6. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen6
7. Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish7
8. F*ck Love, The Kid Laroi5
9. Mercury – Act 1, Imagine Dragons-
10. SoulFly, Rod Wave8
Source: Billboard