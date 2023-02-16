For all the ebbs and flows, all the fouls and free throws, this is the most important thing you need to know:

With 0.3 seconds left in a tie game, Gophers wing Isabelle Gradwell took a pass from Mara Braun in the corner and hit a three-pointer to beat Nebraska 95-92 on Wednesday night in Big Ten women's basketball at Williams Arena.

It was the final blow in a back-and-forth game that, with minutes left in the game, seemed safely in the Gophers hands, one that rather late looked like it would slip away.

Down two late in the fourth, Mara Braun scored six points in a 10-2 run that put Minnesota up 91-85 on two free throws by Amaya Battle.

But then Nebraska stormed back to tie the game on a four-point play by Jaz Shelley with 46 seconds left.

Out of a timeout the Gophers failed to score. At the other end Nebraska's Sam Haiby was fouled and went to the line with 12 seconds left.

Miss, miss.

Out of a timeout the Gophers got the ball to Braun, who dribbled as the clock wound down. Then she attacked the lane and got the ball to Gradwell, who scored.

It was an amazing finish to a back-and-forth game that saw the Gophers (10-16, 3-12 Big Ten) end a six-game losing streak. Nebraska (14-12, 6-9) lost its sixth straight.

Braun finished with 28 points and seven rebounds. Rose Micheaux had 16 points. Katie Borowicz had 15 points and six assists before fouling out. Amaya Battle had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists before fouling out, too. And Angelina Hammond, forced into extended duty by all the foul trouble the Gophers were having, scored 12 points with five boards.

Shelley had a game-high 37 points for Nebraska. Isabelle Bourne had 21.

It took a while for the Gophers to warm up. Well, Gophers players not named Micheaux. She had eight of the Gophers first nine points of the game. Finally, Braun hit her first field goal of the game — and the first not by Micheaux — to give the Gophers an 11-10 lead with 1:56 left in the quarter. Nebraska, though, scored the next five points, including a three-pointer by Shelley, to go up four before Braun sank a three-pointer at the end of the quarter.

Bourne hit one of two free throw to start the second quarter, putting the Huskers up three.

Over the next 4:50 the Gophers outscored Nebraska 18-4. Battle had five points in the run. That stretch was ended with a 9-0 run that put the Gophers up 32-20 on Katie Borowicz's drive for a layup with 4:50 left in the half.

The Gophers still led by 11 with 2:22 left in the half after Borowicz hit a three. But Nebraska scored six straight to pull within five before Hammond scored with two seconds left to give the Gophers a 38-31 halftime lead.

But Nebraska was on a roll. From 2:22 left in the second quarter until there was seven minutes left in the third the Huskers outscored the Gophers 18-4 to go up three early in the third quarter.

But the Gophers didn't fold. They spent most of the rest of the quarter going toe-to-toe with the Huskers, eventually retaking the lead. Two free throws by Micheaux in the final minute put the Gophers up three heading into the fourth.