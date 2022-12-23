Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Home from college in Ireland, Bea Buckley hit Ridgedale Center on Friday morning to finish shopping for her family.

"It's so much cheaper here so I waited to shop until I was back," she said.

Among her best finds, Buckley bought a jacket for her mother for $130 that was reduced from $400. "I almost want to keep it for myself," she said.

Despite Arctic-like conditions of subzero temperatures and high winds, Minnesotans hit stores and malls on Friday for the last full-day of shopping before Christmas.

At Flirt, a lingerie boutique in Edina, owner Jessica Berger expected frantic husbands to brave the weather in search of perfect gifts for their wives. "They definitely get a little desperate," she said.

Gerard expects to be wrapping last-minute presents during the shop's shortened hours on Christmas Eve.

"You can't stop Christmas," Gerard said. "No matter how bad the weather is, Christmas will still come and people will still shop for it."

According to the National Retail Federation, 52% of holiday shoppers plan to shop the week before Christmas. Twin Cities consumers were expected to make up the highest percentage nationwide of those who plan to shop in stores this Christmas season in the major markets studied by Accenture consulting firm.

At the Good Things on St. Paul's Grand Avenue, Jeanette Zaczkowski's husband dropped her off to pick up stocking stuffers.

"My husband says the Christmas shopping isn't over until the presents are opened," she said. "I'm always buying."

Marquel Wallace went to Ridgedale with his brother on Friday to finish Christmas shopping for his kids while his wife was at work. He wasn't worried about inflation, just finding what was on his children's wish list. "Everybody's short-staffed, so the lines are a little longer," he said.

Retailers around the Twin Cities say they are seeing more price-conscious consumers. Good Things manager Teresa Klettenberg said she sees more customers were paying in cash or spreading out purchases across pay periods.

"Customers are way more mindful of what they're purchasing and when," Klettenberg said. She expects Good Things sales to be on track with last year's holiday season.

Sales starting in early November as well as increased in-person shopping have helped retailers' finances.

"I was predicting a down holiday season but we're on par with last holiday season, which is shocking," said Amy Saldanha, owner of the Kiddywampus toy stores in Chanhassen and Hopkins.

She added, "I feel like we're getting new customers who want to be out shopping in person."

Customers hurried in this week when they learned Amazon deliveries would be too late for Christmas and to get their shopping done before children were home all day because of weather-related school closings.

For store owners, the weather posed a tradeoff: close early to give employees more time to navigate the roads or stay open to serve last-minute shoppers. "It's a tricky one," Saldanha said. "I don't want to disappoint customers."

Fewer shoppers ventured out to the Mall of America after the mid-week snowfall than the traditional run-up to Christmas. But last weekend was one of the busiest of the year and the mall's annual traffic is nearing 2019 levels despite fewer international visitors, said Jill Renslow, executive vice president of business development and marketing.

For shoppers who didn't want to leave home, Renslow said the mall is selling gift cards online for Mall of America experiences.

She said she's already looking forward to next week, when she expects families to be scouring after-Christmas sales and hitting Nickelodeon Universe in the center of the mall.

"Next week will be huge for us," Renslow said.