The laser-eyed loon didn't make it onto the new state flag, but the beloved bird has made it onto a new limited-edition St. Paul Public Library card.

Cards featuring the state bird with a laser shooting from its eye will soon be available at all branches for city residents who don't already have a library card, but only while supplies last.

"Once they are gone at a library location, they are gone for good," the library's website said.

The cards are free and come with a coupon for 15% off loon-themed merchandise sold at the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library shop.

Existing card holders can swap out their current cards for one of the new cards that come with a new account number. Or they can get a sticker featuring the exclusive design to cover their current card, which will allow them to keep their account number and borrowing history.

Next to the North Star, loons — with some shooting lasers out of their eyes — were among the most popular designs submitted by the public to be included on the new state flag. But the images failed to make the final cut, although a loon is featured on the new state seal.

Library officials said they "couldn't let the imaginative state flag submissions get lost in the stacks," and created the new cards.







