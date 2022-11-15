Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOSTON — Otto Landrum had 12 points in Boston University's 96-51 victory over Johnson & Wales (Providence) on Monday night.

Landrum shot 5 of 5 from the field for the Terriers (2-1). Walter Whyte scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from distance). Ethan Brittain-Watts finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

Josh Zangerle led the way for the Wildcats (0-1) with 15 points. Aireus Rasberry added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Johnson & Wales (Providence). Jontai Williams also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Boston University hosts Hartford in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.