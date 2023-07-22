MIAMI — C.J. Cron and Jurickson Profar hit two-run homers and Peter Lambert pitched five shutout innings in the Colorado Rockies' 6-1 victory Friday night over the Miami Marlins, who dropped their seventh straight since the All-Star break.

Lambert (2-1) struck out three while giving up three hits and a walk, returning from a three-week stint in the minors aimed at converting him into a starter after struggling as a reliever. He lowered his ERA from 6.28 to 5.49.

The homers by Cron, Profar and a solo shot by Elias Diaz all came off Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (5-3), who gave up six runs over three innings. It was the 25-year-old left-hander's second straight poor outing after giving up four runs in 4 2/3 innings last Saturday in Baltimore.

Entering the All-Star break, the Marlins held the National League's top wild-card spot, but their losing streak has dropped them percentage points behind Philadelphia for the race for a postseason bid.

Marlins hitters continued to struggle with runners in scoring position, going 0 for 5, their only run coming on a seventh-inning groundout. They are 12 for 70 (.171) during the losing streak.

The Marlins sole bright spot was reliever George Soriano, who struck out six straight and eight overall as part of four shutout innings.

Luis Arraez went 0 for 3 with a walk for the Marlins, dropping his major league-leading average to .373.

MESSI ATTENDANCE

Even with soccer superstar Lionel Messi debuting Friday night for Inter Miami, the Marlins drew 14,092, besting their average Friday attendance of 12,330.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (4-10, 4.72 ERA) will throw a bullpen on Saturday and manager Bud Black expects him to start next weekend at home against Oakland. He has been on the 15-day injured list since dislocating his non-throwing shoulder diving for a ball on July 9.

Marlins: CF Jazz Chisolm Jr. has begun doing core rotation exercises. He has been on the 10-day IL since July 3 with a left oblique strain. ... Quality assurance coach Griffin Benedict coached third base in place of Jody Reed, who's out indefinitely with a broken leg after getting hit by a foul ball on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Marlins veteran RHP Johnny Cueto (0-1 9.00 ERA) will make his first start since April 3 on Saturday. He strained his right biceps in his season opener and then sprained an ankle during a minor league rehab start in May. He had a strong relief appearance Sunday at Baltimore, working three scoreless innings. RHP Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.26) will start for the Rockies.

