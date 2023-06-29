Regan Smith won her second race in two days at the USA Swimming national championships, setting a U.S. open record Wednesday in the women's 200-meter backstroke.

Smith, of Lakeville, finished in 2 minutes, 3.80 seconds. The three-time Olympic medalist, who held the world record in this event until March, was nearly 2 seconds faster than runner-up Rhyan White (2:05.77). Smith's time was the fourth-fastest in history and ensured she will race the 200 back at the world championships for the first time since her world-record swim in 2019.

Isabelle Stadden of Blaine finished seventh in 2:08.65.

RACHEL BLOUNT