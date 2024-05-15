Weeks after filing an intent to strike, Lakeville teachers voted overwhelmingly to approve a new contract agreement with Lakeville Public Schools.

Eighty-eight percent of teachers voted to ratify the tentative agreement with the district, the union Education Minnesota Lakeville said in a statement. Just weeks earlier, almost all — 98% — of teachers had voted for a strike authorization, after working for 319 days on an expired contract, the union said.

It was the first time the Lakeville teachers passed a strike authorization.

"It's a hard-fought step in the right direction toward attracting and retaining educators," said Johannah Surma, the lead negotiator who teaches English as a second language at Oak Hills and Orchard Lake elementary schools. "This agreement responds to the needs of both teachers and the district, and can provide a stable, stronger future for our schools"

The tentative agreement includes a 2.25% raise in the first year and a 4.75% raise in the second year, as well as increased starting salaries with an aim to help recruitment, the union said.

The contract also includes no change in "right-of-assignment" language, which would have allowed the district to transfer teachers to a different building, subject area or grade level. It keeps "the current collaborative process" for such transfers in place, the union's statement said.

The Lakeville school board must also ratify the agreement.