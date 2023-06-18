Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Lakeville North earned an 11-10 overtime victory against Prior Lake in the boys lacrosse state tournament championship played Saturday at Stillwater High School.

Nate Long's goal secured the Panthers (No. 2 seed, 17-2) first state title. He also scored in overtime in the semifinals.

Jack Tocko's goal with three seconds remaining got Prior Lake even at 10-10 and sent the game to overtime. The Lakers (No. 4 seed, 14-5) were playing in their fifth consecutive title game.

The teams were tied 8-8 entering the fourth quarter. Blake Piscitiello drew the Panthers even with 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Lakeville North held a 6-5 edge at halftime, getting two goals from Metro Player of the Year Quinn Power and one each Long and quarterfinal standout Lane Johnson.

Prior Lake rolled to 3-0 lead it the first quarter, including one from Star Tribune All Metro First Team selection Ben Mickett. But Lakeville North fought back for two unanswered goals, the second by Power, to close out the quarter.

Lakeville North also defeated Prior Lake 19-12 on May 9.