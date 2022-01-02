LOS ANGELES – Since Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell entered COVID protocols, Timberwolves opponents have had the benefit of having the most top-tier talent on the floor.

Despite that, the Wolves stayed competitive in most of these games. Wins were still hard to come by.

As Towns and Russell near a return, perhaps as soon as Wednesday, the Wolves faced a Lakers team that featured three potential Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

The script was the same Sunday, fitting for Hollywood. The Wolves stuck around and even had the lead in the fourth quarter, before the Lakers closed them out for a 108-103 win.

"We got to move forward and try to win these games," coach Chris Finch said. "We're not here just solely to develop talent. We're trying to win these games. We just have to be better. Tonight I thought we beat ourselves."

Anthony Edwards had a rough night in scoring 18 on 7 of 19. He shot 0 of 6 from three-point range to go and had seven turnovers, including three in the final two minutes. The Wolves had 24 turnovers for the night.

"He fought the game all night long," Finch said. "We kept telling him he's got to use the coverage against them and they put two on the ball, try to dribble around it, his passing was late out of it. They were shaping him up right, he didn't want to go right enough. These are things he has to learn. When he did it, we had success."

Naz Reid (23 points) and Jaylen Nowell (17 points) gave the Wolves life throughout the night and they crashed the glass to outrebound Los Angeles 55-27, but they didn't have enough firepower to overcome 26 from James, 22 from Malik Monk and 14 from Anthony, who had a crucial four-point play to put the Lakers up five with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left.

The Lakers were missing multiple players from their frontcourt, including Anthony Davis, who hurt his knee the last times the teams met in Minnesota. To be competitive, they were going to need a big night from Reid, who had been struggling of late. Reid responded with 17 first-half points as the Wolves overcame four early turnovers from Edwards.

The Lakers led by as many as 10 early in the second quarter and led 45-36 before the Wolves made a significant run at them. A pair of buckets from Reid and a three Taurean Prince, who was playing for the first time since Dec. 10, spurred a 9-0 Wolves run that tied the score 45-45.

BOXSCORE: L.A. Lakers 108, Wolves 103

The Wolves would enter the locker room at halftime down 57-54.

Reid got some more easy buckets at the rim off screen-and-roll mismatches and Patrick Beverley had an answer for some of his hecklers in the crowd with a stepback three as the Wolves went on a 7-0 run in the third and took their biggest lead of the night 67-61. The Lakers responded moments later with a 10-run of their own to retake the lead 76-72.

This set up a tense fourth with the teams exchanging leads through the first few minutes.

The Wolves, however, went scoreless for 3 minutes, 5 seconds. The Wolves have a smaller margin for error than normal with Towns and Russell out, and stretches like that, which echoed a similar one Friday in Utah, can be hard to overcome.

The Wolves cut it to 99-98 before Anthony converted his four-point play on a foul from Jarred Vanderbilt. Then Avery Bradley beat the shot clock with a fadeaway that proved to be a dagger. Edwards would try to bring the Wolves back, but James stole it from him on one possession, he missed a layup and threw an errant pass. That's all the room the Lakers needed.